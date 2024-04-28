Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang team up for ‘The Wedding Banquet’ remake

LOS ANGELES, April 27: “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone is set to star alongside Bowen Yang in Andrew Ahn’s upcoming directorial.

The project will be a remake of the Ang Lee’s 1993 rom-com “The Wedding Banquet” and will also have Kelly Marie Tran, Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen to round off the cast, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The filming will begin in Vancouver in May and will follow the story of a couple who decide to get married for their own benefits but things turn upside down when the woman’s grandmother pays a surprise visit.

“It warms my heart to see how my film from so many years ago has inspired a new generation to reimagine a new and different version,” Lee said in a statement Thursday. “I look forward to seeing what Andrew Ahn and his wonderful cast create.”

Schamus is producing with partner Joe Pirro under their Symbolic Exchange banner alongside Anita Gou and Caroline Clark for Kindred Spirit. Jordan Hart is set to co-produce. Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures have co-acquired the North American rights with plans to release the film theatrically in 2025. Andrew Karpen, Shivani Rawat, Kent Sanderson, Julie Goldstein, Sam Intili and Daniel Bekerman will executive produce. Jenny Jue is serving as the casting director.

“I’m delighted to re-team with my longtime friend and colleague, James Schamus, on this inspired reimagining of a classic rom-com for the modern era,” said Karpen, founder and CEO of Bleecker Street. “Andrew Ahn is a force to be reckoned with and I’m very excited to see the new heights that he and James will take this story to.”

Gladstone is represented by IAG, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Yang is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Tran is repped by CAA, M88, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Youn by CAA and Echelon Talent Management. Chen by Inphenate and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Ahn is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Jerry Dasti at Sloss Eckhouse. (AGENCIES)