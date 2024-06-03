27 C
Manav Vij’s crime drama show ‘Gaanth’ to stream from June 11 on JioCinema

Mumbai, June 2: Crime series “Gaanth”, starring actors Manav Vij, Monika Panwar and Saloni Batra, will premiere on JioCinema on June 11.
Directed by Kanishk Verma, “Gaanth” will present audiences an unsolvable and bone chilling case that blurs the lines between reality and perspective, the streamer said in a press release.
Set around the eerie streets of East Delhi, the show follows a strange case of mass suicide that captures both media and police attention. As the 40-year-old disgraced Police Inspector Gadar Singh (Vij) gets the charge of the gritty case, he is determined to get to the root of the crime and find the truth.
“The mystery deepens with the introduction of a psychiatric intern Sakshi Murmu (Panwar), who possesses a unique gift for perceiving patterns invisible to the human eye. Singh and Murmu form an unlikely partnership to unravel the mystery of the peculiar crime scene- seven bodies hanging from seven ropes in a cramped, hazy corner of a house,” the official plotline read.
Vij, best known for starring in films such as “Udta Punjab”,”Phillauri”, “Naam Shabana” and “Andhadhun”, said he has always been a fan of psychological thrillers.
“They make you think deeply, transforming you into an investigator as you unravel the mystery in your mind. When I was offered ‘Gaanth’, I realised it wasn’t just about playing a cop in a crime thriller; the character had intricate nuances.
“Gadar Singh is profoundly layered, struggling with inner demons while pursuing the ultimate truth behind the eerie crime. After filming, it took some time for me to detach from the character. Despite the challenges, playing such complex roles is immensely rewarding,” the 47-year-old actor said. (PTI)

 

