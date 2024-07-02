28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
type here...

Manisha Koirala meets ‘Indian’ co-star Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘one of the brilliant minds’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, July 1: “Heeramandi” star Manisha Koirala on Sunday shared a picture with her “Indian” co-star Kamal Haasan, whom she described as one of the brilliant minds she had an opportunity to work with.

Haasan was recently in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film “Indian 2: Zero Tolerance”, the sequel to the 1996 film “Indian”.

- Advertisement -

Koirala, who also worked with the Tamil star in 2001’s “Aalavandhan” (“Abhay”) and “Mumbai Xpress” (2005), posted their photograph on her Instagram page. “One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films n now fashion is his world. He recommended amazing books which stretches one’s mind & soul..his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago..

“His cinematic understanding is unparalleled.. I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!! #fangirl #brilliantactor #oneofakind (sic)” she wrote.

In a previous post, Koirala said she watched “Kalki 2898 AD”, which features Haasan in the role of the main antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the star-studded sci-fi epic has earned Rs 415 crore globally since its release on Thursday.

“Watched #kalki #lovedthefilm #moviedayout,” she captioned her Instagram Story.

- Advertisement -

S Shankar’s “Indian 2”, titled “Hindustani 2” in Hindi, is slated to be released on July 12. It will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth. (PTI)

7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Barzakh’ is downright experimental and I love it: Fawad Khan

The Hills Times -
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India