Manisha Koirala meets ‘Indian’ co-star Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘one of the brilliant minds’

Mumbai, July 1: “Heeramandi” star Manisha Koirala on Sunday shared a picture with her “Indian” co-star Kamal Haasan, whom she described as one of the brilliant minds she had an opportunity to work with.

Haasan was recently in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film “Indian 2: Zero Tolerance”, the sequel to the 1996 film “Indian”.

- Advertisement -

Koirala, who also worked with the Tamil star in 2001’s “Aalavandhan” (“Abhay”) and “Mumbai Xpress” (2005), posted their photograph on her Instagram page. “One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films n now fashion is his world. He recommended amazing books which stretches one’s mind & soul..his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago..

“His cinematic understanding is unparalleled.. I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!! #fangirl #brilliantactor #oneofakind (sic)” she wrote.

In a previous post, Koirala said she watched “Kalki 2898 AD”, which features Haasan in the role of the main antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the star-studded sci-fi epic has earned Rs 415 crore globally since its release on Thursday.

“Watched #kalki #lovedthefilm #moviedayout,” she captioned her Instagram Story.

- Advertisement -

S Shankar’s “Indian 2”, titled “Hindustani 2” in Hindi, is slated to be released on July 12. It will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth. (PTI)