28.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 18, 2024
type here...

NationalAward for‘Gulmohar’ is icing on the cake: Sharmila Tagore

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 17: A National Film Award after the immense audience love for “Gulmohar” is like the proverbial icing on the cake, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore said on Friday.
The Rahul V Chittella-directed film, about a family getting ready to say goodbye to their ancestral home, has bagged the awards for best Hindi film and for best dialogue writing for Chittella. Manoj Bajpayee also received a special mention for the film in which he plays Tagore’s eldest son.
The team behind “Gulmohar”, which released on Disney+Hotstar in 2023, must get together to celebrate the win, Tagore said.
“After Tiger (husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) passed away, there was so much to do but there was no time. This film (‘Gulmohar’) received a lot of love from the audience and got so many awards from so many platforms that it has been a wonderful journey. Now this National Award is the icing on the cake. I feel over the moon,” Tagore told PTI.
The 79-year-old said working on the family drama in Delhi during Covid-19 brought everyone together and the cast members continue to be friends. “Every member, even the crew members are calling me. There’s so much friendship amongst us that everybody is happy for each other. Like, Manoj is happy for me, I’m happy for Manoj… We did our best to make the film, and it became everybody’s film and everybody has appreciated it,” she said.
The actor said Chittella was about to call her when she rang him up and congratulated him. She also reached out to Bajpayee and other cast members.
“We’ve told Rahul that he has to organise something so that all of us can meet and enjoy ourselves. That’s something that I’ll keep at it till we do it. We must (celebrate),” the veteran star said.
After “Gulmohar”, Tagore worked in the Bengali film “Puratawn”, which she said will release by the end of January. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 August, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers