Prabhas’ first look from ‘Project K’ released

Mumbai, July 19 (PTI): The makers of “Project K” on Wednesday shared the first look of actor Prabhas from the big-budget film, describing his character as the hero who “changes the game”.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming sci-fi movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind “Project K”, shared the poster on its official Twitter page.

“The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes. This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK,” the production house captioned Prabhas’ first look from the multilingual film.

The actor is currently in the US along with Haasan to unveil the film’s official title, trailer, and release date on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 20.

At the event, the “Project K” showcase will host conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into “India’s vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction”.

According to the makers, “Project K” will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at the Comic-Con.

Different Types Of Tea In India 10 Superfoods For Pregnancy 8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing Best Places to Visit in Sohra, Meghalaya Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone