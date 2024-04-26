32 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 26, 2024
type here...

Prime Video sets romantic fantasy series ‘My Lady Jane’ for June release

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, April 25: Romantic fantasy series “My Lady Jane”, starring actors Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel and Jordan Peters in the lead roles, will make its debut on Prime Video on June 27, streaming platform has announced.

The streamer on Wednesday evening shared first look images of the upcoming, which is set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world.

- Advertisement -

Inspired by Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows and Cynthia Hand’s 2016 book “My Lady Jane”, “My Lady Jane” is described as a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford, the streamer said in a press release.

“At the centre of this rollicking new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane who is unexpectedly crowned queen overnight and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)… My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure, where the damsel in distress saves herself, her true love, and then the Kingdom,” the official plotline read.

The show features Bader as Lady Jane Grey, Bluemel as Guildford Dudley and Peters as King Edward.

Popular British stars Dominic Cooper and Jim Broadbent also star in the series along with Anna Chancellor, Henry Ashton, Isabella Brownson, Robyn Betteridge, Kate O’Flynn, Abbie Hern, Mairead Tyers, Joe Klocek and Rob Brydon.

- Advertisement -

“My Lady Jane” is created by Gemma Burgess, who also serves as the co-showrunner with Meredith Glynn. Jamie Babbit has directed five of the eight episodes of the show. (PTI)

Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl