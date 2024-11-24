23 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Punjabi singer Shubh roped in as global climate brand ambassador for UN

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Nov 23: Renowned Punjabi musician Shubh has been named the Global Ambassador for the UNFCCC Digital Climate Library (DCL).

The announcement was made by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, a press release said.

As the Global Ambassador, the Canada-based rapper and singer-songwriter will engage audiences to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable solutions.

Through his appointment, the 28-year-old artist will empower young people to become agents of change and address the issue of climate change.

“Through this role, I hope to use my platform to bring attention to the issue, share knowledge, and be part of a movement that pushes for a better future, not just for all of us, but for future generations as well.

“I hope our combined efforts create a positive impact in addressing global warming and fostering sustainable living for all species on our planet,” Shubha said.

Shubh rose to fame in 2021 with his single “We Rollin” and has built a discography that include hits like “Cheques”, “Baller”, “No Love”, “Be Mine” and “One Love”. Jingwen Yang, Information Management Officer at the UNFCCC, said Shubh exemplifies the power of art to raise awareness about the importance of preserving endangered archival collections documenting the history and legacy of the climate change process. (PTI)

