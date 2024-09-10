31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
type here...

Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan to produce ‘Kaantha’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sept 9: Actors Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan on Monday announced their co-production “Kaantha”, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj of “The Hunt for Veerappan” fame.

Featuring Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani Pillaiyar, the upcoming multilingual movie will be produced by Daggubati under Spirit Media and Salmaan’s banner Wayfarer Films.
According to the makers, “Kaantha” is a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history.

- Advertisement -

The inaugural clap of the film, set in the evocative backdrop of 1950s Madras, was given by Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati at the Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Daggubati said partnering with Wayfarer Films for “Kaantha” adds a new dimension to this project.
“Their commitment to quality cinema aligns perfectly with our vision at Spirit Media. ‘Kaantha’ is the ideal film to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Suresh Productions and mark the beginning of a new era with Spirit Media,” the producer said in a statement.

Salmaan said he is excited to embark on a new journey with Spirit Media.

“This (‘Kaantha’) is a beautifully layered story that captures the depths of human emotions and gives an actor a lot of scope to perform. I am thrilled to get started and bring this film to life,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Selvaraj, whose directing credits include for docuseries “The Hunt for Veerappan” and feature film “Nila”, said collaborating with such talented producers and creative teams has been a privilege.

“With ‘Kaantha’, we aim to transport audiences to a bygone era, capturing its essence while telling a story that resonates with contemporary emotions,” he added. (PTI)  

7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kamrup (M) Administration Demolishes 140 Illegal Houses in Tribal Areas

The Hills Times -
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September 10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela