Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours: Remo D’Souza, wife on cheating allegations

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Oct 21: Days after a case was filed against choreographer Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle D’Souza over allegations of fraud, the couple said they will present their case and cooperate with authorities.

The case was registered on October 16 in Maharashtra’s Thane district against the duo and five others for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, police said on Saturday.
In a joint statement shared on their Instagram pages, Remo and Lizelle urged people to steer clear of rumour mongering.

“It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It’s disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts,” they said on Sunday.

“We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far,” they added in the statement.

As per the FIR, the complainant, who is a 26-year-old dancer, and his troupe were allegedly cheated between 2018 and July 2024.

The troupe performed on a television show and won, and the accused allegedly posed as if the group was theirs and claimed the prize money of Rs 11.96 crore, he said.

The other accused in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

