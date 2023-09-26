Son Suneil remembers Dev Anand on his 100th birthday

New Delhi, Sept 25: The show goes on, says Dev Anand’s son Suneil Anand ahead of his father’s 100th birth anniversary, remembering the erudite actor who loved reading, the stylish movie star “always conscious of his looks” and the exercise aficionado who would never miss his yoga.

Dev Anand, who epitomised the dapper and debonair Hindi film hero in unforgettable classics such as “Guide” and “Hum Dono” and directed a series of hits, including “Hare Rama Hare Krishna”, in his later years, died in 2011 at the age of 88. He would have been 100 on Tuesday. As paeans get written on the actor described as “evergreen” for his enduring stint in cinema and viewers young and old catch up on his films, Suneil said he is elated that his father’s birthday is being celebrated.

With fans across the globe celebrating his father’s legacy, it feels the actor-filmmaker is still around, the son said.

“I feel he is still with us, with me. He is a source of inspiration for millions of youth the world over even now. He continues to live as the evergreen romantic star,” Suneil told PTI in an interview.

Also a filmmaker, the 67-year-old is currently working on a film dedicated to his father and features him as well as actors from Hollywood and England.

“It’s a huge movie dedicated to my father. I am producing and directing. The show goes on. I will continue to take my father’s legacy forward,” Suneil said.

Dev Anand, who along with Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, ruled the film industry for decades, stood out with his impeccable style, mannerisms and carefree attitude, summed up beautifully by Sahir Ludhianvi’s memorable song: “Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata chala gaya, har fikar ko dhuen mein udata chala gaya” in the 1961 film “Hum Dono’. Suneil said his father was an honest man and understood that he had a duty towards his audience.

“He was also a well-read man, well informed. He could converse on any topic with anyone in any crowd. He was as at ease with the man on the street as he was with royalty. He was very humble. It is difficult to be humble when you are such a big star.” “He was the best of both worlds,” Suneil said.

He said his father was “always conscious of his looks and physical appearance”. “…in real life and in movies, in front of the camera and while he was moving around in public. That’s an actor’s responsibility towards his audience and he understood that,” he said. (PTI)