24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 17, 2023
type here...

Theatres in Kathmandu halt ‘Adipurush’ screening

Entertainment
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Kathmandu, June 16 (PTI): Screening of mythological film “Adipurush” has been put on hold in cinema halls across Kathmandu after City Mayor Balendra Shah asked the makers to rectify the mistake about the birthplace of Sita. “Adipurush”, starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series. “Until the line ‘Janaki is a daughter of India’ contained in the South Indian film ‘Adipurush’ is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City (sic),” Mayor Shah wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
Nepal’s film certification board also said that the permission to screen the film in theatres will be granted only after changing the dialogue that describes “Sita as India’s daughter”.
According to mythological books, Sita is believed to have been born in Janakpur, which is located in Nepal. In his Facebook post, Shah asked the makers to change the dialogue within three days.
Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Slowest Animals In The World
Slowest Animals In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino becomes dad at 83

The Hills Times - 0
Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India Slowest Animals In The World