We won’t shy away from announcing news when time comes: Vicky on rumours about Katrina’s pregnancy

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, June 29: Reacting to rumours that he is expecting his first child with wife Katrina Kaif, actor Vicky Kaushal has said that he will share the good news with the world at an appropriate time.

There has been speculation in the film industry that Kaushal and Kaif, who tied the knot in December 2021, will be welcoming their first child soon.

Kaushal, 36, was asked about the rumours at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, “Bad Newz”, on Friday evening.

“Main jab good news hogi tabhi jarur aapko bataunga. Jabhi time aayega we won’t shy about announcing the news,” the actor told reporters.

Also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, “Bad Newz” is described as a “rare comedy film inspired by true events” about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers.

The film is directed by Anand Tiwari, who earlier worked with Kaushal on his 2018 directorial debut movie “Love Per Square Foot”.

“Bad Newz” is produced by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. (PTI)

