Vikram's 62nd movie is titled 'Veera Dheera Sooran'

New Delhi, April 18: Superstar Vikram has announced that his 62nd feature film project has been titled “Veera Dheera Sooran”. SU Arun Kumar, best known for films such as “Sethupathi”, “Sindhubaadh” and “Chithha”, has written and directed the movie. Vikram, who celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday, shared the official poster and teaser of the movie on his official social media pages. “If you’re a Gangsta.. I’m a Monsta!! #Veeradheerasooran,” the “Ponniyin Selvan” actor posted. The project will be bankrolled by Riya Shibu’s HR Pictures, who have earlier produced films such as “Thugs” and “Mumbaikar”.

GV Prakash Kumar is attached to compose the soundtrack of the movie.

“Veera Dheera Sooran” will also feature SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan and Suraj Venjaramo in pivotal roles.  Vikram most recently featured in Mani Ratnam’s two-part magnum opus “Ponniyin Selvan”. He will next be seen in action spy film “Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam” and “Thangalaan” with director Pa Ranjith. (PTI)

