Vinod Kapri’s ‘Pyre’ selected for Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

New Delhi, Oct 19: National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s latest Hindi film “Pyre” is set to have its world premiere at the 28th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival.

The Uttarakhand-set film, which chronicles the poignant love story of an elderly couple in their 80s, is the only Indian entry in the Official Competition category of the prestigious film gala, held annually in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn.

- Advertisement -

For “Pyre,” Vinod Kapri cast two local residents, Padam Singh, a retired Indian Army soldier, and Hira Devi, a farmer, neither of whom had ever acted in a film before. Both hail from Berinag Tehsil in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

“It is absolutely an honour to be part of a prestigious film festival and ‘Pyre’ is among 18 films from across the globe. More than that, I am happy that two 80 year old non-actors villagers from Uttarakhand’s remote village are going to be part of the red carpet there during the world premiere of ‘Pyre’.

“Film fraternity from all over the world will see them, meet them and have conversations with them. This is going to be the rarest of rare moments for world cinema,” Kapri, who won a National Award for his 2014 documentary “Can’t Take This Shit Anymore”, said in a statement.

Composer Mychael Danna, who won an Academy Award for Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi” in 2012, has scored the music for “Pyre”. German editor Patricia Rommel, known for her work on “The Lives of Others” and “The Tourist”, is part of the crew as well.

- Advertisement -

Legendary Indian lyricist Gulzar also contributed to the film by penning a song.

Kapri shared that the film is inspired by a true story of an elderly couple he met in 2017 in Munsyari, a village affected by migration in Uttarakhand. The couple’s bond left a deep impact on him, prompting him to make the film. (PTI)