27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 20, 2024
type here...

Vinod Kapri’s ‘Pyre’ selected for Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 19: National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s latest Hindi film “Pyre” is set to have its world premiere at the 28th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival.

The Uttarakhand-set film, which chronicles the poignant love story of an elderly couple in their 80s, is the only Indian entry in the Official Competition category of the prestigious film gala, held annually in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn.

- Advertisement -

For “Pyre,” Vinod Kapri cast two local residents, Padam Singh, a retired Indian Army soldier, and Hira Devi, a farmer, neither of whom had ever acted in a film before. Both hail from Berinag Tehsil in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

“It is absolutely an honour to be part of a prestigious film festival and ‘Pyre’ is among 18 films from across the globe. More than that, I am happy that two 80 year old non-actors villagers from Uttarakhand’s remote village are going to be part of the red carpet there during the world premiere of ‘Pyre’.

“Film fraternity from all over the world will see them, meet them and have conversations with them. This is going to be the rarest of rare moments for world cinema,” Kapri, who won a National Award for his 2014 documentary “Can’t Take This Shit Anymore”, said in a statement.

Composer Mychael Danna, who won an Academy Award for Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi” in 2012, has scored the music for “Pyre”. German editor Patricia Rommel, known for her work on “The Lives of Others” and “The Tourist”, is part of the crew as well.

- Advertisement -

Legendary Indian lyricist Gulzar also contributed to the film by penning a song.

Kapri shared that the film is inspired by a true story of an elderly couple he met in 2017 in Munsyari, a village affected by migration in Uttarakhand. The couple’s bond left a deep impact on him, prompting him to make the film. (PTI)

Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

20 October, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season