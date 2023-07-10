Centre Defaming Mamata Government, Erecting Administrative Hurdles

By: Arun Srivastava

It is for the people of West Bengal to decipher the real nature of what the TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee observed about the Governor: “A man of C V Ananda Bose’s ‘intellect, wisdom and understanding of democratic values and the Constitution’ was needed more in Manipur right now and not in Bengal,” whether it was a jibe or affront. But it is obvious his remark speaks a lot of the functioning and behaviour of the Governor.

Banerjee also said: “As a person, is extremely competent, wise, intelligent… I should not be commenting on what he should say and not say, what he should do and not do; it would be blasphemy if I advised or suggested something to him.” He however instantly added: “He is reaping poll gains and trying to implement whatever orders he has from Delhi to the best of his limited capabilities and duties. Have you seen him going to even one of the homes of the 100-odd people from Bengal who died in the Coromandel disaster? Why not? Only because there was no political dividend there. There was no chance to capitalise it for elections.”

There are many instances of Governor Bose favouring the BJP leaders and making decisions at their suggestions. At least two of his recent actions could be cited as examples. The Governor entrusted the former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, with the task to perform the duties of vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), allegedly bypassing the state government and drawing protests from academics. Mukherjee is accused of expressing “bigoted views” as a judge. His role as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court was contentious.

Justice Mukherjee served as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court from February 23, 2016 to October 9, 2017. He had in 2016 questioned the logic behind the decision of then Congress-led government in Karnataka to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan.

It is worth mentioning that the Bar Association of Karnataka High Court had sought action against him for his style of functioning that had hampered the court’s administration and dispensation of justice. The hostility of the judicial fraternity towards him could be understood from the incident of Karnataka State Bar Council resolving not to accord customary farewell after his retirement.

Governor Bose’s action sends a loud and clear message that like his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankar, he too is on the mission to strengthen and expand the structure of RSS and BJP in Bengal, rather than providing it with guidance for good governance.

The second case is that of the appointment of Rajiv Sinha as the State Election Commissioner of Bengal. While he took his own sweet time to clear the file of Sinha’s appointment as the SEC, but he started goading and coercing him just a few days of his taking over the charge. The first incident took place just after 48 hours of Sinha’s appointment. Bose returned Sinha’s joining letter. He did not clarify his action. In fact, his action had triggered uncertainty over the continuation of the embattled poll watchdog chief.

The immediate reason for this action was a violent clash, which took place just after 48 hours of Sinha taking charge. Sinha has been under fire by BJP and CPI(M) for failing to rein in the violence that has roiled the state during the nomination filing process, killing eight people.

Bose reacting to the incident said: “I appointed him from a panel given to me by the council of ministers. I expected him to do his duty. What is happening around is for anyone to see. I appointed the commissioner trusting that he would conduct the polls in a free and fair manner. But I find the people are disappointed about the apparent inaction from SEC. It is the duty of the election commission to protect the voters during the time of elections. He (commissioner) has the power. SEC should not only be impartial but also should be perceived to be impartial. There is bloodshed. The commission is accountable for every drop of human bloodshed in the field. People want action and not an alibi.”

None can find fault with Bose for his anger. But he too ought to maintain restrain and resilience. Undeniably, Sinha deserves some space. Moreover, Bose should have realised that electoral violence has been endemic in the state. If he has been so concerned of the violence, he should have cleared his appointment just after becoming Governor. He did not do so. The reason for his dithering is only known to him.

Unfortunately, the leaders of the vertically split state BJP, on the contour of personal loyalty, have formed the habit of frequently approaching the High Court. The saffron leaders have been using this as a tactic to defame the Mamata Banerjee government and win over the trust of the people. They are least bothered of the impact and consequences of their actions. This has been having a very negative bearing on the morale of the bureaucracy. They are scared that the Modi government at the briefing of the state BJP leaders may victimise them.

This political compulsion and insistence has been clearly manifest in Bose rebuking Sinha and describing the latter as “a failed bureaucrat”. Holding elections has been a regular feature. But to assert his whim, Bose only a couple of days back said, “right to vote in the panchayat polls is in peril and that mobocracy is stifling democracy. SEC Rajiv Sinha has failed in his duty and disappointed the people of the State”.

Being a former bureaucrat, he ought to have realised the impact of his insinuation against Sinha. Some days back, he organised a press conference and blurted out before the newsmen: “I appointed you, you disappointed the people. My constitutional appointee, you have failed in your duty. You have failed the people. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Do your duty: that is what people tell you.”

His lashing out at Sinha has drawn flak from the people. Only two days back, he resorted to vitriolic: “Who is the killer if democracy is dead in the panchayat election? Will the SEC please raise his hand?” Bose asked, adding: “You are the custodian of the lives of people during elections. You are the repository of all powers to ensure free and fair elections. You are armed with the authority to hold a peaceful election. The police, magistrates, the state machinery are under you during the election. Why then this gruesome and repeated violence? Mr SEC, Bengal expects you to do your duty. Do you know what your duty is? Will you do your duty?”

He then drew on a host of literary references to spell out the reasons for his “disillusionment”: “I was delighted when I came to the land where the mind was without fear and the head was held high. (But) I am disillusioned after visiting the scenes of violence. I saw Gurudev’s land transformed, defaced and defiled.”

If at all Sinha is so incompetent, Bose can use his discretion to sack him instead of denigrating him publicly. His style of functioning has made the people believe that he is using his position and office to cater to the needs and interest of the BJP and especially its top leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who are desperate to throw Mamata out of power.

On June 10, just after nine days of appointing Sinha, Bose summoned him and directed him to end the political violence and permanently silence the ‘perpetrators’. Undoubtedly, Bose was right in his assertion that violence would not be tolerated. Intensity of Bose’s obsession towards Mamata could be gauged from the fact he has been using Sinha to accomplish his mission. Less than 48 hours ahead of the scheduled panchayat elections, Bose has published his “report card” on Sinha and judged the former bureaucrat an “utter failure” in reining in the continuing political violence in the state.

Meanwhile, the TMC leadership has accused Bose of acting like a “BJP agent”. The TMC alleged that he held press meet to “influence the people ahead of the polls” instead of complaining against the SEC before the President. “He is making a mockery of his position. After May 11 (when panchayat results are declared), he won’t be able to come out in shame,” said a TMC spokesperson.

The ugliest development that has been fast emerging as a major potential threat to the social contour of Bengal has been BJP leaders pressing for division of Bengal along ethnic lines. Of course, this issue has been making the rounds for some time, a concerted effort is being made now by the BJP leadership. This issue gaining momentum owes to the internal feud in the BJP. The original pitted against turncoats are using it to broad base and assert their identity.

This move has received the full support of the national leaders of BJP. For providing a major boost to the demand, the party has decided to field Anant Maharaj as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha. Maharaj, President of Greater Coochbehar Peoples’ Association, for long has been quite vocal protagonist for a separate state consisting of some north Bengal districts. As a Rajya Sabha member, he will be in an enviable position to raise this issue.

BJP fielding Maharaj as the Rajya Sabha candidate will have wider impact at the ground level. Of late, Rajbanshis have been agitating for a separate state. The BJP leadership is quite hopeful this issue yielding enough dividend to the party at the next Lok Sabha election. Otherwise too, the BJP won maximum number of seats in north Bengal. The original party leaders also nurse the view that victory for Maharaj would inject a new life into the party and would witnessing turncoats losing their space in the organisation. (IPA Service)