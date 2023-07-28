The Troubling Silence In The Face Of Tragedy

By: Dipak Kurmi

The idyllic landscapes of Manipur, known for nurturing legends like Mary Kom and Mirabai Chanu, have now become the haunting grounds of tragedy and despair. Over the past two and a half months, Manipur has been engulfed in violence, with over 150 lives lost, 300 injured, and a staggering 60,000 people rendered homeless. The incidents of rioters using rape as a weapon against innocent women have left the nation in shock and shame.

As we bear witness to these heart-wrenching events, it is natural to wonder about the origin of such cruelty and shamelessness. The incident of two women being paraded naked on the streets and subjected to gangrape is an indelible scar on the conscience of the nation. The pain, sorrow, and anguish are shared by countless hearts, but the intensity of reflection and response seems uneven across the country.

A sense of disbelief engulfs us as we question why such heinous incidents are not being met with the intensity they deserve. In contrast, issues that appear trivial in comparison can provoke immense uproar. Where are those who become restive over matters concerning religious places? Why does Manipur’s agony, where humanity is being slaughtered, and dignity pillaged, not echo with the same resonance in the rest of the nation?

The Northeastern states, including Manipur, have often struggled with a lack of proper awareness and understanding among people in other parts of the country. There seems to be a disconnect, with people’s attitudes sometimes influenced by the physical appearance of those from these regions. The tragic events unfolding in Manipur demand empathy and unity, transcending geographical and cultural barriers.

The pain becomes even more palpable when we learn about the victims’ personal stories. The husband of one of the victims, a retired Army subedar who valiantly served the nation in the Kargil war and as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka, now bears the weight of regret for failing to protect his wife’s honor. His words echo like molten lead in our ears, a poignant reminder of the scars left by these heart-rending acts.

It is crucial to highlight that the discussion of Manipur violence in the Parliament is imperative. Such debates have a profound impact on the nation, and the issue must be approached with fairness, devoid of political agendas. These are moments that transcend politics, and every citizen must unite to find a solution.

The underlying causes of the riots in Manipur should not be overlooked. The strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities reflects a longstanding history of tribal conflicts in the region. It is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive approach and cooperation from all parties involved.

As a democratic nation committed to progress and prosperity, the alarming animosity between communities in Manipur must serve as a wake-up call. The gruesome incidents of women being paraded naked, gangraped, and the destruction of homes and lives demand immediate action.

The numbers speak for themselves – over 150 lives lost, over 300 injured, and 60,000 people left homeless. Behind these statistics lie the harrowing tales of individuals who have been scarred for life, their dreams shattered, and their homes reduced to ashes. The horror inflicted on Manipur is a stark reminder of the urgent need to restore peace, security, and dignity.

This is a call to every citizen of India – to rise above differences, stand united, and extend support to the people of Manipur. Let us not let silence shroud our compassion, but instead, let it be a clarion call for change. It is time for empathy, understanding, and collective action to heal the wounds of Manipur and restore its playgrounds to the cradle of dreams, where legends are born.

Together, let us strive to rewrite the narrative of Manipur, transforming it into a tale of resilience, unity, and hope. Only then can we truly honor the spirit of our nation, safeguarding the dignity of every citizen and upholding the values of humanity that define us. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)