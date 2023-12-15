Transforming Bodoland: A Saga Of Progress, Peace, And Empowerment

By: Ashok Singhal

Renowned French philosopher, political analyst, and writer Jean-Paul Sartre mentions how, instead of waiting for opportunities, capabilities, and good days to come, one should continue to serve with good faith and cooperation. Progress and prosperity come to those who persist in such efforts. After the country’s independence, the leading political leaders of the nation were yet to shower their attention and efforts towards the development of the ethnic minorities. It felt like the forces holding them back were either a lack of opportunities or good planning. However, a significant change of effort has been witnessed over the years. The government for the past decade has been working for the collective development of the ethnic groups scattered in all parts of the country. Our state Assam also found itself on the bright side and did not lag behind. The BJP government’s universal policies and visionary measures have emerged as milestones in the comprehensive development of the ethnic groups of Assam. One of the most shining examples can be seen from the growth and progress witnessed by the earliest ethnic group in Assam, the Bodos. The Bodos, the earliest ethnic group in Assam, are a shining example of this.

A place where once conflict, unrest, trouble, and turmoil seemed never-ending; 16 out of 27 students have managed to secure their positions in the Assam Public Service Commission Administrative Services posts in 2023. This creates a positive picture of a peaceful Bodoland. Since its earliest times, Assam has been a land of diverse culture and heritage. Many ethnic groups in Assam have contributed to the nation-building process with their own characteristics and efforts since the earliest times. There are also people of different languages who have arrived from time to time and embraced Assam as their motherland, adding another dimension to the process of nation formation. The Bodos are currently spread in various parts of Assam but are predominantly in the self-governing BTR region, which comprises four districts. They have a diverse history. The Bodos, who are linguistically, culturally, socially, politically, and economically strong, once faced the loss of their distinctiveness and even their land due to a lack of goodwill from the political leadership. A large number of people lost their lives in this conflict. Development came to a complete standstill under the turbulent conditions. Even though many efforts and initiatives were taken for peace, they were delayed due to a lack of specific planning. A hope for a path to progress and stability was paved with the recent peace agreement signed between the Government of India and the

Bodo leaders on the 27th of January 2020 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It marked the beginning of a new era in Bodoland. The goodwill and visionary action plans of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma, along with massive allocations of funds, have started to build new stages of development.

It is the dream of our government to make Assam reach the zenith of the peaks in the country today. Therefore, the efforts and contribution of Bodobhumi in the process of witnessing the Assamese motherland flourish are no less. In particular, the youth of Bodoland are now coming forward with the pursuit of education and knowledge for the development of excellent human resources. The youth have been able to move forward with good preparation and successful results in competitive examinations. Under the Bodofa Super 50 Mission, the youth have successfully progressed in various fields such as engineering, medicine, and civil service examinations, shaping the way towards a brighter nation. In recent times, financial deprivation is no longer an obstacle for students in Bodoland. Efforts on infrastructure development, from primary schools to college and university levels, are being made rigorously.

A radical change in the health sector in Boroland has been observed. The BTR has been provided with disease eradication and free treatment. The construction of the Tamulpur Medical College is in progress in hopes that the citizens of Bodoland will not have to go elsewhere for treatment after the establishment of this medical college. The implementation of ambitious schemes like Pig Mission, Sericulture Mission, Handloom Mission, and so on, is developing simultaneously to build a sense of self-reliance among the youth. Women prevailing from the region are given vocational training under the ‘Mission Lakhpati Mahila’ under the Women Empowerment Scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that women in Bodoland do not fall behind. In addition, the highest emphasis has been placed on the expansion of the Orunodoi scheme. The areas under the Bodoland Autonomous Council have also seen unprecedented success as partners in the development of transport and communication systems throughout Assam. Plans are also laid out to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several important projects for the development of the BTR region with the cooperation of Hon’ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and under the leadership of Hon’ble Pramod Boro. These projects will cover important infrastructure like improved roads, paved bridges, skills training centers, circular buildings, and so on. The duties and tasks under the “Assam Mala Scheme” are in full swing and shall continue. The 150 targeted development programs in the 100 days, which have already launched in Bodoland, are hoped to one day become a milestone for its people.

A stream of change is seen flowing in the path of progress as a result of the goodwill of the government. Concerns have been made to develop a mutual mentality of forming a peaceful Bodoland free from terror, murder, and violence. The new generation now dreams of becoming self-reliant under a peaceful and progressive Bodoland. Currently, more than 500 youths are undergoing training to establish peace under the Bodoland Happiness Mission. In addition, International Knowledge Festival, Asian Kho Kho Championship, Durand Cup, Rogam, Kokrajhar Literature Festival, etc., have contributed to the creation of an atmosphere of social satisfaction and peace among different communities in Bodoland. Services have been modernized and digitized to resolve issues like land disputes. All-inclusive, the seeds of the dream and hope envisioned by the Government of Assam and flourished progressively under the able leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have started to see the bright side through the continuous efforts made for all-round development in the areas included in the Bodoland Autonomous Council. The support and good governance of BTC Chief Pramod Boro have been a major strength in this process of transforming the once blood-stained Bodoland into a new land of peace. In a meeting held in London in the year 1895, Swami Vivekananda addressed the public, saying that – “All power is within you; you can do anything and everything.” (The author is a Cabinet Minister of Government of Assam)