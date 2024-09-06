44 public toilets built in Guwahati, 16 more in progress

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Sept 6: A lotal number of 44 clean and hygienic ‘Aspirational Public Toilets’ have been constructed in Guwahati, with another 16 facilities currently in progress, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal announced on Friday.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Minister stated that the initiative is a part of the state government’s effort to build a “Clean, Green Guwahati”.
He wrote, “We’re working to build a Clean, Green Guwahati. 44 clean & hygienic Aspirational Public Toilets have been built in Guwahati, with another 16 in the pipeline.”
Singhal also emphasized the administration’s dedication to improving public sanitation across the city, particularly through the construction of modern, air-conditioned public toilets.
Additionally, the facilities, a first-of-their-kind in North East India, have been developed by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to enhance hygiene standards and public convenience.
Meanwhile, the newly completed public toilets feature aesthetically designed interiors, providing a comfortable and hygienic environment for users.
It further aims to address the growing need for accessible sanitation facilities in Guwahati, while promoting cleanliness across the city.