33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 6, 2024
type here...

44 public toilets built in Guwahati, 16 more in progress

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Minister stated that the initiative is a part of the state government’s effort to build a "Clean, Green Guwahati".

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: A lotal number of 44 clean and hygienic ‘Aspirational Public Toilets’ have been constructed in Guwahati, with another 16 facilities currently in progress, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Minister stated that the initiative is a part of the state government’s effort to build a “Clean, Green Guwahati”.

He wrote, “We’re working to build a Clean, Green Guwahati. 44 clean & hygienic Aspirational Public Toilets have been built in Guwahati, with another 16 in the pipeline.”

Singhal also emphasized the administration’s dedication to improving public sanitation across the city, particularly through the construction of modern, air-conditioned public toilets.

Additionally, the facilities, a first-of-their-kind in North East India, have been developed by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to enhance hygiene standards and public convenience.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the newly completed public toilets feature aesthetically designed interiors, providing a comfortable and hygienic environment for users.

It further aims to address the growing need for accessible sanitation facilities in Guwahati, while promoting cleanliness across the city.

10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

LPG truck fire breaks out on NH-31 Kokrajhar; driver rescued

The Hills Times -
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar