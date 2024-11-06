Assam CM assures no tree cutting near Dighalipukhuri, announces modifications

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: Amid rising public concerns over the proposed felling of trees for a new flyover near the historic Dighalipukhuri area in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that no trees will be cut down, a press release said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

In response to protests, he announced that the flyover’s length will be shortened to avoid disturbing the trees in the area.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “A short while ago I visited the Chandmari Flyover construction site. We intend to complete the flyover before the 2026 elections and are making minor modifications to its length and alignment point.”

A short while ago I visited the Chandmari Flyover construction site. We intend to complete the flyover before the 2026 elections and are making minor modifications to its length and alignment point. pic.twitter.com/76dn3CKy3j — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 5, 2024

On the night of Tuesday, Chief Minister Sarma, accompanied by officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), visited the construction site to address the concerns raised by citizens and environmentalists.

Speaking to the media, Sarma explained that the flyover’s length will now be reduced to end near Rabindra Bhawan rather than extending to the Reserve Bank, as initially planned.

- Advertisement -

He also emphasized that this change would safeguard the trees along Dighalipukhuri.

Furthermore, Sarma stated that commuters heading towards Noonmati will be able to access the flyover from Lamb Road, adjacent to Handique Girls’ College, offering an alternative entry route.

The Chief Minister further clarified, “We have informed the Gauhati High Court that we do not plan to cut down trees along the Dighalipukhuri bank. Instead, we had intended to carefully uproot and transplant them near the old Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow using modern technology.”