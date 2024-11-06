23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Assam CM assures no tree cutting near Dighalipukhuri, announces modifications

In response to protests, he announced that the flyover’s length will be shortened to avoid disturbing the trees in the area.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: Amid rising public concerns over the proposed felling of trees for a new flyover near the historic Dighalipukhuri area in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that no trees will be cut down, a press release said on Wednesday.

In response to protests, he announced that the flyover’s length will be shortened to avoid disturbing the trees in the area.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “A short while ago I visited the Chandmari Flyover construction site. We intend to complete the flyover before the 2026 elections and are making minor modifications to its length and alignment point.”

On the night of Tuesday, Chief Minister Sarma, accompanied by officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), visited the construction site to address the concerns raised by citizens and environmentalists.

Speaking to the media, Sarma explained that the flyover’s length will now be reduced to end near Rabindra Bhawan rather than extending to the Reserve Bank, as initially planned.

He also emphasized that this change would safeguard the trees along Dighalipukhuri.

Furthermore, Sarma stated that commuters heading towards Noonmati will be able to access the flyover from Lamb Road, adjacent to Handique Girls’ College, offering an alternative entry route.

The Chief Minister further clarified, “We have informed the Gauhati High Court that we do not plan to cut down trees along the Dighalipukhuri bank. Instead, we had intended to carefully uproot and transplant them near the old Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow using modern technology.”

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
