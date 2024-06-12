32 C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station

Updated:
Two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Suhag Gazi (24) and Jahanara Begum (50), hailing from Golbunia village in Bagerhat district, Khulna, were intercepted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati railway station on June 11.

The individuals were found to have unlawfully entered India on May 7 via the West Bengal border and had traveled to Bengaluru for employment opportunities. Upon their return journey to Bangladesh through Tripura, they were detained at Guwahati railway station upon their arrival from Bengaluru by train.

An official from the GRP disclosed, “They are presently in judicial custody, and legal actions will be pursued.”

