GRP seizes 10.228 Kg suspected ganja from Tripura Sundari Express in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 7: Government Railway Police on Friday seized 15 packets of suspected Ganja containing 10.228 kilograms from the Tripura Sundari Express at Guwahati Railway Station.

The seizure was made after GRP conducted a search on Train No. 14619 DN, the Tripura Sundari Express.

The operation also led to the arrest of three individuals, including one juvenile.

“Guwahati GRPS seized 10.228 Kg suspected Ganja during checking at Guwahati Railway Station. Necessary legal action has been initiated,” GRP Assam wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The three culprits were transporting the contraband from Agartala to Bihar.

Further investigations are being conducted to uncover the larger network involved in this illegal trade.

Earlier in the previous month, the GRP seized a significant amount of cannabis from two individuals on the same train. About seven packets of cannabis, weighing a total of 89.100 kilograms, were seized during the operation. Investigations revealed that the individuals were traveling from Agartala and Tripura to Bihar.