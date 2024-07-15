City Police Alert Public on Fake Notice Circulating on Social Media

HT Digital

July 15, Monday: The City Police have issued an urgent advisory to the public regarding a fake notice currently circulating on social media. The notice, falsely presented on the official letterhead of the District Commissioner of Kamrup (M) and bearing the stamp of the SP, CID, has been identified as fraudulent.

Authorities are urging the public to ignore the contents of this bogus notice, emphasizing that it has no official standing. The police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating the source of the fake document.

In their advisory, the City Police stated, “It is hereby advised to ignore this fake notice which is on the Letter Pad of District Commissioner of Kamrup (M), stamp used is of the SP, CID.” They have reassured the public that any official communications will be properly verified and disseminated through legitimate channels.

The spread of such misinformation is a serious concern, and the police are committed to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for creating and distributing the fake notice. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.