Compensation disbursed to families for Kharghuli pipeline explosion

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: In a swift response to the recent pipeline explosion incident at Nepali Chowk, Kharghuli, the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has sanctioned compensation of Rs 4.8 lakh to four families whose houses were severely damaged, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced on Friday.

Each family has been awarded Rs 1.2 lakh as part of the initial phase of assistance.

The beneficiaries of this compensation include Anowar Hussain, Abu Fateh Ahmed, Moumin Seikh, and Binita Das, as per the district administration’s assessment.

The compensation was disbursed in the presence of Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and formalized under Section 80 of the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board Act, 2009.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Mallabaruah stated, “Under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Dangoriya and in line with the assurance I gave this morning, the Mayor has handed over the compensation amounts to the four families severely affected by the water supply pipeline explosion in Kharghuli, as per the district administration’s assessment.”

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Jal Board also issued a statement on X, expressing regret over the incident.

“We highly regret the inconvenience caused and hope this gesture provides some relief. Meanwhile, necessary technical consultations and measures are being taken to mitigate such mishaps in the future,” the statement read.

