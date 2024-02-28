16 C
Drug Peddler Couple Arrested In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: A married couple was arrested for allegedly attempting to peddle drugs in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Monday night.

According to information, the husband-wife duo was apprehended by a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Assam police during a routine check late Monday night.

The arrestees have been identified as Saddam Hussain and his wife Qarisan Nesa. Upon frisking, the police seized 14 containers of illicit drugs from their possession. The police also confiscated their motorcycle.

