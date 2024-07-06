32 C
Gauhati University Awarded Prestigious A+ Grade by NAAC

HT Digital

July 6, Saturday: In a moment of great pride for the State, Gauhati University has been awarded an A+ grade with a 3.32 CGPA by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This prestigious accolade reaffirms the University’s strong academic credentials and commitment to excellence.

The latest assessment review released by NAAC has upgraded Gauhati University to an A+ grade, marking a significant achievement in its illustrious history. This honor highlights the University’s relentless pursuit of academic and institutional excellence.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Honorable Chief Minister, extended his heartiest congratulations to the University family, including the Vice-Chancellor, faculty, staff, and students, for this remarkable accomplishment. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Gauhati University. It re-establishes the University’s position as a leading academic institution in the region,” he stated.

The University community celebrated this achievement with enthusiasm and pride, recognizing the collective efforts that led to this success. The A+ grade by NAAC not only boosts the University’s reputation but also sets a benchmark for other educational institutions in the State.

