GMC cracks down on illegal pan shops near Lalganesh school

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: In a decisive move to uphold regulations and ensure a safe environment near educational institutions, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) removed two unauthorized pan shops set up beside Aastha Academy in Lalganesh, the corporation announced on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the GMC stated, “Based on a complaint, GMC removed two Pan Shops which had been set up beside Aastha Academy school in Lalganesh.”

The action followed a complaint highlighting the presence of these shops, which were selling pan and tobacco products in violation of the law.

The sale of pan and tobacco products near educational institutions has been strictly prohibited, as it poses a health risk to students and violates public safety norms.

Additionally, the illegal establishments had been causing inconvenience to pedestrians and students in the area.

Subsequently, the GMC took swift action by dismantling the shops and initiating appropriate measures against the offenders.

“Selling of pan, tobacco products, etc. in the vicinity of educational institutions is a punishable offence, and the offending pan shops had created inconvenience to pedestrians & students. Appropriate action has been initiated”, the GMC added.