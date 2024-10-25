GMC intensifies drain cleaning, imposes penalties for rule violations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has ramped up its drain-cleaning efforts and penalized several commercial establishments for failing to comply with municipal rules, the corporation informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Sharing images of the ongoing cleaning operations at Madhavkamal Path, Bilpar Road, and Rehabari near Meghalaya House, the GMC, on the micro-blogging site X, urged citizens to help maintain the city’s drainage system by avoiding plastic and garbage disposal in drains.

“GMC requests all citizens to help us in maintaining Guwahati’s drainage system by not dumping plastics & garbage in drains”, the corporation wrote.

Sharing some images of ongoing drain cleaning works by GMC staff at Madhavkamal Path, Bilpar Road, Rehabari, near Meghalaya House.



GMC requests all citizens to help us in maintaining Guwahati’s drainage system by not dumping plastics & garbage in drains.



Our Guwahati, Our… pic.twitter.com/BiDHExlw1n — Guwahati Municipal Corporation (@gmc_guwahati) October 25, 2024

Alongside sanitation efforts, the GMC has also enforced strict action against traders and businesses found violating regulations.

Meanwhile, fines were imposed on multiple establishments across Guwahati for infractions like failing to display trade licenses, dumping construction materials on roads, and littering.

- Advertisement -

“Today, GMC imposed fines on several traders & commercial establishments across Guwahati for not properly displaying trade license, dumping construction materials on roads, and littering”, it added.

The corporation further reminded all business owners of the need for compliance with these rules, warning that continued violations will lead to further penalties.

“GMC requests all business owners to comply with all rules & regulations to avoid being penalised”, the GMC further stated.

Violation of municipal rules leads to penalties.



Today, GMC imposed fines on several traders & commercial establishments across Guwahati for not properly displaying trade license, dumping construction materials on roads, and littering.



GMC requests all business owners to comply… pic.twitter.com/2XayKO83Rn — Guwahati Municipal Corporation (@gmc_guwahati) October 24, 2024