GMC launches subsidised water supply scheme for ration card holders

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: In a major step towards ensuring access to clean and affordable drinking water for all, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a subsidised water supply scheme for ration card holders, the corporation announced on Monday.

The initiative was inaugurated by GMC Mayor, Mrigen Sarania, at a ceremony attended by senior officials and dignitaries.

https://twitter.com/gmc_guwahati/status/1862868972242370958

Under this visionary scheme, ration card holders in Guwahati will receive a subsidy of Rs 7,000 for a 15 mm house service water connection.

Additionally, the scheme will provide clean drinking water directly to households, addressing long-standing issues of water accessibility and affordability for economically weaker sections of society.

During the launch event, the application of Ms. Kanaklata Rajbongshi, the first applicant under this scheme, was successfully registered, symbolizing the commencement of this transformative initiative.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Jal Board is set to play a crucial role in implementing the scheme, with Managing Director Shri Pallav Gopal Jha (IAS), Secretary Smti.

Panchami Choudhury (ACS), and OSD Sabyasachi Kashyap (ACS) were present at the event to oversee its execution.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Mrigen Sarania highlighted the significance of the scheme in ensuring equitable access to essential resources.

Residents holding ration cards are further encouraged to apply for this scheme through the official website (https://gmdwsb.in).

