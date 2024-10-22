31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
GMC organises exposure visit for Financial Officers at Belortol’s SWM Plant

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: In an effort to make better efficiency in urban waste management, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) organized an exposure visit for newly-recruited Financial Management Officers (FMOs) from the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) to its Solid Waste Management (SWM) Plant located at Belortol, the corporation announced on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the GMC stated, “Today, GMC organised an Exposure Visit for newly-recruited Financial Management Officers (FMOs) of DoHUA to GMC’s Solid Waste Management Plant at Belortol.”

Accompanied by senior officials from the GMC, the officers were given a comprehensive tour of the facility.

They were also briefed on the various operations of the SWM plant, including waste segregation, processing, and disposal, as well as the technology and manpower involved in managing the tonnes of urban waste generated by the city on a daily basis.

The visit aimed to equip the FMOs with firsthand knowledge of how the SWM plant plays a pivotal role in keeping Guwahati clean and sustainable by efficiently handling the city’s waste.

“Our Guwahati, Our responsibility!” the GMC added, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to manage the city’s growing urban waste challenges.

The exposure visits are expected to enhance the financial and operational understanding of key urban projects, enabling better resource allocation and management in future initiatives.

Minister Pegu inaugurates 3rd Regional Conference on ULLAS in Guwahati

