Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge to be named ‘Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the forthcoming Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge will be named ‘Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu’, honouring the legendary Kamrupa King who reigned during the 7th century, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister described the naming as a tribute to King Kumar Bhaskar Varma, who played a pivotal role in shaping Kamrupa’s cultural and political significance.

10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain View all stories

His reign is remembered for fostering prosperity and enriching Assam’s historical legacy.

“The bridge will stand as a testament to the great contributions of Kumar Bhaskar Varma, whose legacy continues to inspire generations,” CM Sarma stated.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa today announced the plan to name the upcoming Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge as Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu as a fitting tribute to the great Kamrupa King.”

- Advertisement -

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1874358233445646823?t=Xqdavyjnu8N3i3vaTD1Kvw&s=08

Meanwhile, the bridge is expected to be operational by July 2025.

Once completed, the bridge will ease traffic congestion and significantly improve connectivity between Guwahati and North Guwahati, benefiting commuters and boosting regional development.

Additionally, all vehicles, except trucks and commercial buses, will be exempt from toll charges, making it a cost-effective option for daily travelers.

Chief Minister Sarma further assured that construction work is progressing well and expressed confidence that the bridge will be dedicated to the public shortly after its completion.