Guwahati Police apprehend drug peddler in Maligaon; suspected heroin seized

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: In a swift action against narcotics in the city, a team from Jalukbari Police Station, in collaboration with the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police, successfully apprehended an alleged drug peddler in the Maligaon area, the city police officials informed on Thursday.

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Md Nasiruddin from Bilasipara, was caught in possession of 78 grams of suspected heroin, stored in two soap cases.

Additionally, alongside the heroin, the police seized a mobile phone, a scooty used for transportation, and cash amounting to Rs 8,900.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A WGPD team from Jalukbari PS & Crime Branch arrested one peddler – Md Nasiruddin (27) of Bilasipara – from Maligaon area. 2 soap cases of suspected Heroin – weighing 78 gms, 1 mobile phone, 1 scooty & ₹8900 in cash were seized. Legal action initiated.”

