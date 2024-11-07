24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 7, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police apprehend drug peddler in Maligaon; suspected heroin seized

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Md Nasiruddin from Bilasipara, was caught in possession of 78 grams of suspected heroin, stored in two soap cases.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: In a swift action against narcotics in the city, a team from Jalukbari Police Station, in collaboration with the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police, successfully apprehended an alleged drug peddler in the Maligaon area, the city police officials informed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Md Nasiruddin from Bilasipara, was caught in possession of 78 grams of suspected heroin, stored in two soap cases.

Related Posts:

Additionally, alongside the heroin, the police seized a mobile phone, a scooty used for transportation, and cash amounting to Rs 8,900.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A WGPD team from Jalukbari PS & Crime Branch arrested one peddler – Md Nasiruddin (27) of Bilasipara – from Maligaon area. 2 soap cases of suspected Heroin – weighing 78 gms, 1 mobile phone, 1 scooty & ₹8900 in cash were seized. Legal action initiated.”

8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Dass inaugurates Jagannath Mahaprabhu Temple in Bangaon

The Hills Times -
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December