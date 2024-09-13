33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
Guwahati Police arrest 2 bike lifters; scooty recovered

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: In a significant breakthrough against vehicle theft, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station arrested two seasoned bike lifters during a late-night operation, the city police informed on Friday.

The suspects, identified as Rijumoni Patar (24) from Lalmati and Riyajul Islam from Sundarban Nagar, were apprehended in Dakhin Gaon, Sawkuchi.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police revealed that the suspects were in possession of a stolen scooty bearing registration number AS01FN0847, which had been reported missing.

“An EGPD team from Basistha PS arrested 2 seasoned bike lifters – Rijumoni Patar (24) of Lalmati & Riyajul Islam of Sundarban Nagar – from Dakhin Gaon, Sawkuchi last night. One reported stolen scooty (AS01FN0847) has been seized from their possession. Legal action initiated”, the police officials wrote.

Subsequently, the vehicle has since been seized, and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

