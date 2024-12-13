23 C
Guwahati Police bust POL pilferage racket; 2 arrested

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Acting on a tip-off, a team from Noonmati Police Station under the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) busted a Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) pilferage racket in Sector 3 of the IOCL Marketing Yard, the city police officials informed on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Guwahati Police stated, “Acting on an intel, a CGPD team from Noonmati PS busted one Petroleum Oil Lubricants(POL) pilferage racket after a raid at Sector 3, IOCL Marketing Yard.”

During the operation, the police apprehended two individuals identified as Birinchi Kumar Das and Ganesh Barman.

Subsequently, a total of 600 litres of pilfered petroleum products, packed in 15 drums of 40 litres each and valued at Rs 54,000, were recovered.

Additionally, the team seized a vehicle bearing registration number AS01EC1305, allegedly used in the illegal operation.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under relevant sections of the law.

“2 thugs – Birinchi Kumar Das & Ganesh Barman – were arrested. 600 litres of petroleum product, worth ₹54,000/- were seized which were packed in 15 drums containing 40 litres each. One vehicle (AS01EC1305) was also seized. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
