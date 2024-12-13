Guwahati Police bust POL pilferage racket; 2 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Acting on a tip-off, a team from Noonmati Police Station under the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) busted a Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) pilferage racket in Sector 3 of the IOCL Marketing Yard, the city police officials informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Guwahati Police stated, “Acting on an intel, a CGPD team from Noonmati PS busted one Petroleum Oil Lubricants(POL) pilferage racket after a raid at Sector 3, IOCL Marketing Yard.”

Acting on an intel, a CGPD team from Noonmati PS busted one Petroleum Oil Lubricants(POL) pilferage racket after a raid at Sector 3, IOCL Marketing Yard. 2 thugs – Birinchi Kumar Das & Ganesh Barman – were arrested. 600 litres of petroleum product, worth ₹54,000/-



1/2 pic.twitter.com/jkI7D74zJl — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) December 12, 2024

During the operation, the police apprehended two individuals identified as Birinchi Kumar Das and Ganesh Barman.

Subsequently, a total of 600 litres of pilfered petroleum products, packed in 15 drums of 40 litres each and valued at Rs 54,000, were recovered.

Additionally, the team seized a vehicle bearing registration number AS01EC1305, allegedly used in the illegal operation.

- Advertisement -

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under relevant sections of the law.

“2 thugs – Birinchi Kumar Das & Ganesh Barman – were arrested. 600 litres of petroleum product, worth ₹54,000/- were seized which were packed in 15 drums containing 40 litres each. One vehicle (AS01EC1305) was also seized. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.