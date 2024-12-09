Guwahati Police crack down on crime with arrests in drug, theft cases

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: In a display of swift action, the Guwahati Police successfully conducted operations leading to significant arrests in two separate cases, addressing drug-related offenses and vehicle theft, the city police officials informed on Monday.

In the first incident, a team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD), operating under the Jalukbari Police Station, acted on specific intelligence to apprehend two individuals near the Pandu College Gate.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Jyotishkar Das (27) and Rana Das, were arrested following a raid that resulted in the recovery of eight vials of suspected heroin, 14 empty vials, and Rs 995 in cash.

Subsequently, the duo has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been initiated.

In a separate operation, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station arrested a bike lifter at Dosora Chimalbari in Baguan.

The accused, identified as Lalchan Ali (32), was found in possession of two motorcycles suspected to be stolen.

He was further taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.

