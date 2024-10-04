25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 4, 2024
Guwahati Police crack robbery case; 2 gang members arrested

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: The Guwahati Police made a significant breakthrough in a robbery case with the arrest of two suspects involved in a series of thefts targeting unsuspecting passengers, the city police officials informed on Friday.

As per reports, the West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team from Jalukbari Outpost successfully apprehended two men, Faruk Ali (24) and Amir Ali (33), both residents of Changsari.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A WGPD team from Jalukbari OP cracked a case of reported robbery when it busted a veteran gang of robbers & arrested Faruk Ali (24), Amir Ali (33), both from Changsari. The gang used to take passengers in their vehicle and then rob them of their valuables.”

According to police reports, the gang employed a method of operation whereby they provided transportation to passengers in their vehicle, robbing them of their belongings during the course of the journey.

Subsequently, acting on a tip-off, the WGPD swiftly tracked down the culprits, leading to the seizure of a vehicle, a silver car bearing the registration number AS01DR4925, which was allegedly used in the commission of the crimes.

Legal proceedings have now been initiated against the arrested suspects.

“One car (AS01DR4925), used during commission of the crime, has been seized. Further probe is on. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

Dass inaugurates NABARD office, unveils Dr. Syama Mukherjee’s statue in Dhubri

The Hills Times -
