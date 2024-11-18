20 C
Guwahati Police prevent cattle smuggling attempt; 5 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: In a successful operation on Sunday morning, an EGPD team from the Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck along with an escorting vehicle at 9th Mile, Jorabat, and foiled an attempt to smuggle 23 live cattle into Meghalaya, the city police informed.

As per reports, the truck, bearing registration number AS01 KC 7021, was accompanied by a new Baleno car when it was stopped by the police team.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted one truck (AS01 KC 7021) along with a new Baleno car, which was escorting the truck, at 9th Mile in Jorabat as it tried to smuggle 23 live cattle onto Meghalaya early this morning.”

https://twitter.com/GuwahatiPol/status/1858036641732170227

The two individuals in the Baleno car, Pankaj Das (25) and Mukshedur Rahman (25), both hailing from Sipajhar, were arrested alongside three others in the truck.

The truck’s occupants, Zakir Ali (25) from Barpeta Sadar, Nur Alom (23), and Mahibul Ali (21), both from Tarabari, were also taken into custody.

The police officials have initiated legal action against the suspects involved in the cattle smuggling operation.

“2 person in the car – Pankaj Das (25) & Mukshedur Rahman (25), both from Sipajhar – and 3 in the truck – Zakir Ali (25) of Barpeta Sadar, Nur Alom (23) & Mahibul Ali (21), both from Tarabari – were arrested. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

