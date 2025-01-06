19 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 6, 2025
type here...

Guwahati Police launch WhatsApp helpline to address grievances

The helpline, accessible via WhatsApp at 6026900651, allows citizens to share concerns, report issues, and seek assistance from the city police around the clock.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate introduced a dedicated WhatsApp helpline to enhance community policing and address public concerns more effectively, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The initiative was launched by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the newly appointed Police Commissioner, on his first day in office.

Related Posts:

The helpline, accessible via WhatsApp at 6026900651, allows citizens to share concerns, report issues, and seek assistance from the city police around the clock.

Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
View all stories

Commissioner Mahanta also emphasized that the account will be managed from his office, with his personal oversight of incoming messages.

Meanwhile, in instances where he is unavailable, designated officers will handle the concerns to ensure prompt action.

- Advertisement -

The primary objective of this initiative is to control crime in the city with the active participation of its residents.

Additionally, Commissioner Mahanta highlighted prevalent crimes in Guwahati, including chain and mobile snatching, cyber fraud, vehicle theft, bike stunts, and traffic rule violations.

He also outlined plans for proactive measures against these offenses, such as strengthening the police informant network and emphasizing public information.

The Commissioner further commended citizens for their efforts in reducing traffic violations, noting that only 94 instances of drunk driving were detected in the city on New Year’s Eve.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, citizens are encouraged to utilize the new WhatsApp helpline to contribute to a safer Guwahati.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police rescue abducted woman, daughter, 2 minor girls

The Hills Times -
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year