Guwahati Police launch WhatsApp helpline to address grievances

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate introduced a dedicated WhatsApp helpline to enhance community policing and address public concerns more effectively, a press release said on Monday.

The initiative was launched by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the newly appointed Police Commissioner, on his first day in office.

The helpline, accessible via WhatsApp at 6026900651, allows citizens to share concerns, report issues, and seek assistance from the city police around the clock.

Commissioner Mahanta also emphasized that the account will be managed from his office, with his personal oversight of incoming messages.

Meanwhile, in instances where he is unavailable, designated officers will handle the concerns to ensure prompt action.

The primary objective of this initiative is to control crime in the city with the active participation of its residents.

Additionally, Commissioner Mahanta highlighted prevalent crimes in Guwahati, including chain and mobile snatching, cyber fraud, vehicle theft, bike stunts, and traffic rule violations.

He also outlined plans for proactive measures against these offenses, such as strengthening the police informant network and emphasizing public information.

The Commissioner further commended citizens for their efforts in reducing traffic violations, noting that only 94 instances of drunk driving were detected in the city on New Year’s Eve.

Furthermore, citizens are encouraged to utilize the new WhatsApp helpline to contribute to a safer Guwahati.