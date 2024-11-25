Guwahati Police seize suspected heroin; 2 drug peddlers arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: In a decisive action against drug trafficking, a team from Jalukbari Outpost under the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) conducted a successful raid in Jaymati Nagar, leading to the arrest of two alleged drug peddlers and the seizure of 12.38 grams of suspected heroin, the city police officials informed on Monday.

As per reports, acting on specific intelligence, the police team apprehended Sah Alam (26) and Robiu Hussain (26), both residents of Chaygaon, during the operation.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A WGPD team from Jalukbari OP acted on an intel to raid a hideout in Jaymati nagar and recovered 12.38 gms of suspected Heroin. 2 peddlers – Sah Alam (26) and Robiu Hussain (26), both from Chaygaon – were arrested.”

In addition to the contraband, officials also seized a motorbike (bearing registration number AS01FR9913) believed to have been used in the illegal activity, along with three mobile phones.

“One bike (AS01FR9913),used during commission of the crime, along with 3 mobile phones were seized. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.