Guwahati Police seize suspected stolen goods in Fancy Bazaar raid; 1 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 26: A Guwahati Police team from the Fancy Bazaar Outpost (OP) of the Pan Bazaar Police Station raided a shed near 4 No Railway Gate, resulting in the seizure of a variety of suspected stolen goods, the city police officials informed on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Guwahati Police detailed the seized items, which include various electronic devices, clothing items, and tools.

Among the seized items were 23 LED light covers intended for city buses, two electronic weight scales, 10 packets of baby clothing, and 138 pairs of baby shoes.

The Guwahati Police wrote, “Sustaining the special drive, a CGPD team from Fancy Bazaar OP of Pan Bazaar PS raided a shed near 4 No Railway Gate and seized the following suspected stolen items. 1.LED Light Covers for City Bus- 23 No’s.

2.Electronic Weight Scales-2 (18.7 kg, 19.5 kg).”

Sustaining the special drive, a CGPD team from Fancy Bazaar OP of Pan Bazaar PS raided a shed near 4 No Railway Gate and seized the following suspected stolen items.



1.LED Light Covers for City Bus- 23 No's.

2.Electronic Weight Scales-2 (18.7 kg, 19.5 kg)



1/3 pic.twitter.com/IJVFtLo7Fi — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) October 25, 2024

The police also confiscated three iron hammers, a hacksaw, two steel wrenches, a solar plate with battery, a digital weight machine, and a GI Iron Patti weighing 6.3 kg.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the raid led to the arrest of one individual, identified as Samiul Hussain from Dhubri.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the detainee.