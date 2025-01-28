Guwahati shopkeepers to pay Rs 1,000 fine for waste violations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has introduced strict penalties to tackle littering and ensure compliance with municipal waste management rules, a press release said on Tuesday.

Shopkeepers found failing to maintain cleanliness or dispose of waste properly will face a fine of Rs 1,000, with repeated violations risking the cancellation of their trade licenses.

Announcing the measures on Monday, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania stressed the importance of business accountability in keeping the city clean.

“Shops without dustbins or those responsible for littering roads and drains will be penalized. Persistent offenders will have their trade licenses revoked,” the mayor stated.

This decision follows growing concerns about clogged drains and unsanitary streets in Guwahati, which have posed significant environmental and health challenges.

Meanwhile, GMC officials will conduct regular inspections to enforce these rules and promote awareness among shopkeepers about responsible waste disposal.

The initiative aims to create a cleaner, more hygienic environment while fostering a sense of responsibility among businesses in the city.