27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Guwahati to host national conference for chartered accountants

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: The Guwahati branch of EIRC of ICAI is hosting a two-day national conference titled ‘Disha – Empowering Tomorrow’ on August 9 and 10, 2024, at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre for Performing Arts, Machkhowa, Guwahati.

The conference will be inaugurated by CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president ICAI; CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, vice president ICAI; CA (Dr) Debashis Mitra, past president ICAI; CA Sushil Kr Goyal, central council member ICAI and programme director; Dr PC Jain, former principal of Shri Ram College of Commerce and nominated central council member ICAI; CA Sanjib Sanghi, chairman EIRC of ICAI; CA Saurabh Choudhary, chairman Guwahati Branch of EIRC of ICAI; along with a galaxy of luminaries from the profession across India.

The conference will feature four power-packed sessions over two days, including a panel discussion on capital markets. Topics include direct taxes, information technology, indirect taxes, and capital markets. The conference will also feature a special motivational session by Amogh Lila Prabhu and a cultural event on the evening of August 9, 2024, with performances by stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki and CA members and students.

CA (Dr) Swati Tejawat, chairperson of the Media & Publicity Committee, informed the press that the mega conference is expected to be attended by over 1,000 delegates, including members, students, and special invitees from across the country. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for the exchange of academic thoughts and networking for chartered accountants.

Online registration for the conference can be done by delegates at [registration link](https://formbuilder.ccavenue.com/live/au-small-finance-bank/guwahati-branch-of-eirc-of-icai/national-conference-2024-disha), or interested persons may call 97070 78491 for registration support. Spot registration will be available at the venue on August 9, 2024, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

