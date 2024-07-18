Guwahati Traffic Police helps specially-abled person cross bridge, earns praise from CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday appreciated and expressed his gratitude towards a Guwahati Traffic Police officer who helped a differently-abled individual cross a bridge.

He posted a video on the micro-blogging platform X depicting a traffic police personnel assisting a person with physical disabilities to cross the bridge.

Sarma wrote on X, “Standing true to their motto of জনহিত জনসেৱাৰ্থে, our Police officials are ever ready to extend a helping hand to the citizens of Assam.”

Sarma further praised the Guwahati police for their dedicated efforts in serving the community.

The incident emphasizes the dedication of Assam’s police force to uphold their motto of “জনহিত জনসেৱাৰ্থে” (welfare of the people).

“My compliments to the Guwahati Traffic Police jawan for this kind gesture of helping a divyang cross a bridge”, the Chief Minister added.