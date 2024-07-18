35 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Traffic Police helps specially-abled person cross bridge, earns praise from CM

Assam CM posted a video on the micro-blogging platform X depicting a traffic police personnel assisting a person with physical disabilities to cross the bridge.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday appreciated and expressed his gratitude towards a Guwahati Traffic Police officer who helped a differently-abled individual cross a bridge.

He posted a video on the micro-blogging platform X depicting a traffic police personnel assisting a person with physical disabilities to cross the bridge.

Sarma wrote on X, “Standing true to their motto of জনহিত জনসেৱাৰ্থে, our Police officials are ever ready to extend a helping hand to the citizens of Assam.”

- Advertisement -

Sarma further praised the Guwahati police for their dedicated efforts in serving the community.

The incident emphasizes the dedication of Assam’s police force to uphold their motto of “জনহিত জনসেৱাৰ্থে” (welfare of the people).

“My compliments to the Guwahati Traffic Police jawan for this kind gesture of helping a divyang cross a bridge”, the Chief Minister added.

Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati Police recover stolen ring, seize 41.6 gm gold; 5 thieves...

The Hills Times -
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes