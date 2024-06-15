Guwahati: Yoga Camp at Amrit Udyan Sparks Enthusiasm Ahead of International Yoga Day

HT Digital

June 15, Saturday: In a proactive move to promote health and wellness ahead of International Yoga Day, the Directorate of Ayush and the National Ayush Mission, Assam, organized an inspiring yoga camp at Amrit Udyan, situated near the office of the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District. The event, held on a serene Friday morning, witnessed enthusiastic participation from various corners of the community, setting the tone for the upcoming celebrations on June 21.

The yoga camp was inaugurated by Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, who addressed the gathered students and emphasized the myriad benefits of yoga. “The practice of yoga keeps the body healthy, and when the body is healthy, the mind is stable,” he remarked. Highlighting the holistic impact of yoga, he added, “Mental strength and balance can be acquired through regular yoga practice.” His words resonated with the attendees, inspiring many to incorporate yoga into their daily routines.

In his speech, Sattawan also encouraged the students to take the knowledge they gained from the camp back to their families. “Teach the asanas you learn here to the elders in your family,” he urged, underscoring the importance of intergenerational learning and the role of youth in promoting healthy practices at home. This call to action aimed to extend the benefits of the camp beyond the individual participants to the larger community, fostering a culture of wellness and shared knowledge.

The yoga camp featured expert instruction from the dedicated yoga instructors of Vivekananda Kendra, a well-known organization committed to the propagation of yoga and holistic living. The instructors guided the participants through a series of asanas (yoga postures) and pranayama (breathing exercises), tailoring their approach to suit both beginners and more experienced practitioners. The emphasis was on achieving a balance between physical postures and mental calm, a core principle of yoga.

Among the notable attendees were the Additional Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District, Tridib Konwar, the Director of the National Directorate of Ayush, Dr. Indranoshi Das, and the Joint Director of the District Health Department. Their presence underscored the event’s significance and the commitment of various governmental bodies to promoting yoga as a means of improving public health.

The event also saw participation from several officers and employees of multiple departments, reflecting a widespread institutional support for yoga and wellness initiatives. This multi-departmental involvement is indicative of a broader governmental strategy to integrate health and wellness practices into the daily lives of citizens, ensuring a healthier and more productive population.

As the sun rose higher, the participants moved through the guided sessions with enthusiasm, displaying a keen interest in learning and perfecting the asanas. The tranquil setting of Amrit Udyan provided a perfect backdrop for the practice, enhancing the overall experience of the attendees. The lush greenery and open skies contributed to a sense of peace and focus, vital elements for effective yoga practice.

The yoga camp at Amrit Udyan is part of a series of events planned across Assam to celebrate International Yoga Day. These initiatives aim to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga, encourage widespread participation, and highlight the role of yoga in achieving holistic health. By organizing such camps, the Directorate of Ayush and the National Ayush Mission seek to instill a lifelong appreciation for yoga among the citizens.

In conclusion, the yoga camp at Amrit Udyan in Guwahati stands as a testament to the growing recognition of yoga’s value in modern society. As the participants left with newfound knowledge and a sense of inner calm, the message was clear: yoga is not just a physical exercise but a path to mental and emotional well-being. With International Yoga Day just around the corner, such events play a crucial role in fostering a healthier and more balanced community, one asana at a time.