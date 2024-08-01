32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Portable Microfluidic System

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have created a portable microfluidic system that mimics soil-like conditions,

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 1, Thursday: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have achieved a significant milestone by developing a portable microfluidic system designed to replicate soil-like conditions. This innovative technology promises to revolutionize environmental and agricultural research by providing a versatile tool for studying soil behavior and properties under controlled conditions.

- Advertisement -

The newly developed microfluidic system allows for precise manipulation of soil-like conditions, facilitating detailed analysis of soil properties and interactions with various environmental factors. This breakthrough technology is expected to aid in the study of soil health, nutrient cycling, and the impact of pollutants on soil ecosystems.

Professor Harshit Agrawal, leading the research team, highlighted the system’s potential applications. “Our portable microfluidic system can simulate diverse soil environments, enabling researchers to conduct experiments that were previously challenging due to the complexity and variability of natural soils,” he said.

This development is particularly relevant for agricultural research, as it can help in understanding how different soil conditions affect crop growth and yield. The system’s portability also makes it a valuable tool for field studies, allowing researchers to conduct experiments on-site, thus reducing the need for extensive soil sampling and transportation.

The team at IIT Guwahati is optimistic about the potential of their microfluidic system to contribute to sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation efforts. By providing a more efficient and accurate method for studying soil conditions, this technology could lead to advancements in soil management practices and agricultural productivity.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minor Domestic Help Dies from Severe Burns in Guwahati, Police Suspect...

The Hills Times -