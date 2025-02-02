16 C
Job fair for ex-servicemen in Guwahati

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Feb 1: The directorate general of resettlement under Ministry of defense is going to organise a Job fair for ex-servicemen at Brahmaputra Hall, Narangi Military Station, Guwahati to facilitate seamless transition of ex-servicemen into the civilian workforce.

The event is scheduled to commence at 7 am on February 7, offering a hassle-free recruitment process for veterans seeking employment opportunities.

This job fair serves as a bridge between skilled ex-servicemen and reputed employers from various industries, ensuring a dignified and rewarding second career for those who have served the nation. Ex-servicemen job seekers from Cachar and beyond are encouraged to participate and leverage this exclusive employment platform.

The Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Cachar, has urged all eligible candidates to attend the fair and explore potential career avenues. Employers from diverse sectors, including security, administration, logistics, and IT, are expected to participate, making it an unmissable event for job-seeking veterans.

For ex-servicemen looking to reinvent their careers, this job fair promises direct interaction with recruiters, on-the-spot screening, and simplified hiring procedures—a step towards a secure and fulfilling professional journey.

