27 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
type here...

Man arrested in Guwahati for posing as ACP Jalukbari

The accused, identified as Rinku Kalita (24) was apprehended at Fatashil Ambari, where he was posing as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jalukbari.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police arrested a man impersonating a senior police officer in the city, the city police informed on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The accused, identified as Rinku Kalita (24) was apprehended at Fatashil Ambari, where he was posing as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jalukbari.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Guwahati Police stated, “Crime Branch of City Police arrested one imposter Rinku Kalita (24) of Ganeshpara after he was caught impersonating as ACP Jalukbari at Fatashil Ambari.”

Rinku Kalita, a resident of Ganeshpara, was taken into custody after being caught red-handed by the police.

The police authorities suspect that Kalita may be involved in other criminal activities, using his fraudulent identity to manipulate and deceive the public.

- Advertisement -

“It is suspected that he is involved in other criminal activities. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

Meanwhile, the police officials have filed a case against him in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cong leadership will take call on alliance with regional parties in...

The Hills Times -
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar