Man arrested in Guwahati for posing as ACP Jalukbari

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police arrested a man impersonating a senior police officer in the city, the city police informed on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rinku Kalita (24) was apprehended at Fatashil Ambari, where he was posing as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jalukbari.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Guwahati Police stated, “Crime Branch of City Police arrested one imposter Rinku Kalita (24) of Ganeshpara after he was caught impersonating as ACP Jalukbari at Fatashil Ambari.”

Rinku Kalita, a resident of Ganeshpara, was taken into custody after being caught red-handed by the police.

The police authorities suspect that Kalita may be involved in other criminal activities, using his fraudulent identity to manipulate and deceive the public.

“It is suspected that he is involved in other criminal activities. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

Meanwhile, the police officials have filed a case against him in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.