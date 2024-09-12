Manas Jyoti Das Sona Old Age Home inaugurated in Beltola

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Manas Jyoti Das Sona Old Age Home was inaugurated on Ajanta Path in Beltola Survey, Guwahati. Lions District 322G governor Seema Goenka was present as the chief guest, while famous Assamese actor Kapil Bora was the guest of honour, along with other dignitaries. A trust was formed for the operation of the Manas Jyoti Das Sona Old Age Home, with Ranjita Maheshwari as the president, Ashish Jalan as the secretary, and Abhishek More as the treasurer.

- Advertisement -

The land for the Old Age Home was donated by Savitri Das in memory of her son Manas Jyoti Das, who died in a road accident. His parents decided to donate the land for this noble cause. Secretary Ashish Jalan mentioned that, currently, there is a provision for helpless women to stay at this old age home. In the future, arrangements will also be made for helpless elderly men. The old age home was inaugurated with six elderly women, and it has arrangements for 20 women in total. This facility is completely vegetarian. Currently, two caretakers and a manager have been appointed to care for the elderly women.