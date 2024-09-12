27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 12, 2024
type here...

Manas Jyoti Das Sona Old Age Home inaugurated in Beltola

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Manas Jyoti Das Sona Old Age Home was inaugurated on Ajanta Path in Beltola Survey, Guwahati. Lions District 322G governor Seema Goenka was present as the chief guest, while famous Assamese actor Kapil Bora was the guest of honour, along with other dignitaries. A trust was formed for the operation of the Manas Jyoti Das Sona Old Age Home, with Ranjita Maheshwari as the president, Ashish Jalan as the secretary, and Abhishek More as the treasurer.

- Advertisement -

The land for the Old Age Home was donated by Savitri Das in memory of her son Manas Jyoti Das, who died in a road accident. His parents decided to donate the land for this noble cause. Secretary Ashish Jalan mentioned that, currently, there is a provision for helpless women to stay at this old age home. In the future, arrangements will also be made for helpless elderly men. The old age home was inaugurated with six elderly women, and it has arrangements for 20 women in total. This facility is completely vegetarian. Currently, two caretakers and a manager have been appointed to care for the elderly women.

Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Food processing training organised in Manas landscape

The Hills Times -
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India