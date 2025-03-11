5th GRIHA Regional Conclave held in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 10: GRIHA Council, in collaboration with Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC), Government of Assam held the 5th GRIHA Regional Conclave on March 10, 2025 in Guwahati on the theme ‘Accelerating Climate Action in the Built Environment’ at Hotel Radisson Blu, Guwahati.

The event was graced by Keshab Mahanta, minister of departments of health & family welfare and science and technology, information & technology, Government of Assam.

The minister highlighted the recently concluded Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025” – the Investors’ Summit 2025 where notable collaborations were formed with national and international investors.

This has helped forge Assam’s growing potential in sectors such as clean energy, green technologies, and low-carbon infrastructure development.

The technical sessions shared enriching insights on the role of policy and legislative implementation in promoting sustainable practices, the critical need to enhance resilience in disaster-prone areas, and the integration of smart and sustainable infrastructure development strategies by government and industry experts from the region.

Dr Jaideep Baruah, director, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Department of Science, Technology & Climate Change, Government of Assam quoted “We stand at the forefront of a new era in sustainable development. Assam’s increasing engagement with global investors and focus on clean energy and green technologies reflect our commitment to building a future where growth and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. This platform will play a crucial role in fostering collaborations that pave the way for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.”

Sanjay Seth, vice president & chief executive officer, GRIHA Council & senior director, Sustainable Infrastructure Programme, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) said, “Aligning with the vision of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 and a ‘Net Zero’ emission nation by year 2070, it is imperative that the built environment plays a proactive role in accelerating climate action by embracing low-carbon development strategies. As we move forward into an era where climate challenges are becoming more pressing, we are committed to promoting sustainable building practices that not only reduce carbon emissions but also enhance the resilience of infrastructure from future climate impacts”.

“The GRIHA Regional Conclave serves as a platform to engage stakeholders, exchange innovative solutions, and drive the adoption of low-carbon technologies and practices in construction, ensuring a sustainable future for all,” Seth further said.

There are over 100 projects registered in the northeastern states under the different GRIHA rating variants, of which approximately 50 are in the state of Assam.

GRIHA Council and Life Insurance Corporation of India signed an MOU in 2022 to collaborate and work together in advancing sustainability in the built environment.

Existing and new infrastructure of LIC India have been since then under evaluation and some rated under diverse GRIHA rating variants.

The Jorhat Divisional Office, LIC India project under GRIHA for Existing Buildings was felicitated during the event, along with 12 PM Shri Schools of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) from the Northeastern states that were rated 4-star and 5-star under the GRIHA for Existing Schools rating.

There are infrastructure projects of repute registered under GRIHA variants like the upcoming terminal of the Guwahati airport, AIIMS Guwahati, Super Speciality Block Hospital of the GMCH, upcoming infrastructure within Tezpur University, and many more.

A set of 3 publications on “Sustainable Guidelines for Design Implementation, Construction Management and Operation & Maintenance” was launched at the event, in the regional language Assamese.

This is GRIHA Council’s endeavour to ensure that sustainable practices are accessible to all.

These manuals will guide project teams in adopting and implementing effective strategies required to design, construct and maintain a green building, hence covering the entire phases of a building, from design inception to construction to operation & maintenance.

GRIHA Council signed two Memorandums of Understanding during the event, one with the Indian Institute of Architects Assam Chapter (IIA Assam Chapter), represented by Ar Budhin Borthakur, vice chairman, IIA Assam Chapter, and one with the Association of Architects, Assam (AAA), represented by Ar Ranjib Baruah, president, AAA.

The event concluded with a cultural performance to segue into an evening of networking among the attendees.

The delegation comprised representation of senior policymakers, bureaucrats, urban practitioners, academicians and industry bodies who came together to share their insights and initiate discussions on these multi-faceted aspects of sustainable urban developments.

GRIHA Council and ASTEC take pride in joining hands to promote sustainability through various initiatives, including the implementation of green building standards and smart city development.