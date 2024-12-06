19 C
Pegu unveils Gunotsav 2025 schedule, launches mobile app, portal

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: In a significant stride towards improving the quality of education across Assam, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the schedule for Gunotsav 2025, which will be conducted in three phases from January 6 to February 8, 2025, covering 44,094 schools across the state, a press release said on Friday.

Speaking at the Assam Administrative Officers College, Khanapara, the Minister emphasized the state’s commitment to strengthening excellence in school education.

Additionally, to streamline the evaluation process and promote transparency, Minister Pegu also unveiled the Gunotsav Mobile App and portal.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “At the Assam Administrative Officers College, Khanapara, I launched the Gunotsav Mobile App and portal, featuring last year’s inspection reports and this year’s evaluator assessments for faster and transparent evaluations.”

The mobile app and portal are equipped with key features such as last year’s inspection reports and tools for real-time evaluator assessments for 2025.

Furthermore, these enhancements will ensure a faster, more efficient, and transparent evaluation of schools, allowing stakeholders to address areas of improvement promptly.

