Platform No. 1 restricted at Guwahati Railway Station ahead of Diwali

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: To manage crowd control and ensure safety during the Diwali season, railway officials in Guwahati have announced new measures at the city’s Railway Station, a news bulletin said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, officials stated that entry to Platform No. 1 will be temporarily restricted for individuals accompanying passengers, with the sale of platform tickets suspended.

The decision seeks to alleviate congestion and improve the travel experience for passengers during the festive rush.

Additionally, by limiting platform access, officials will streamline movement and prioritize the safety and comfort of travelers during the busy period.

Furthermore, railway representatives highlighted that this temporary measure is designed to facilitate a smoother transit for passengers while maintaining necessary safety protocols.