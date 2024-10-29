27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Platform No. 1 restricted at Guwahati Railway Station ahead of Diwali

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: To manage crowd control and ensure safety during the Diwali season, railway officials in Guwahati have announced new measures at the city’s Railway Station, a news bulletin said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, officials stated that entry to Platform No. 1 will be temporarily restricted for individuals accompanying passengers, with the sale of platform tickets suspended.

The decision seeks to alleviate congestion and improve the travel experience for passengers during the festive rush.

Additionally, by limiting platform access, officials will streamline movement and prioritize the safety and comfort of travelers during the busy period.

Furthermore, railway representatives highlighted that this temporary measure is designed to facilitate a smoother transit for passengers while maintaining necessary safety protocols.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
